Evolent Health to expand partnership with Passport Health

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) has entered into a definitive agreement to partner with the current owners of Passport Health Plan.

The current owners have been seeking a partner to provide expanded management and operational support, as well as capital through joint ownership of the health plan.

As per the terms of the agreement, Evolent will contribute $70M for a 70% ownership interest in Passport Health Plan and will expand the scope and term of its long-term Management Services Agreement (MSA) with the health plan. The amended MSA will have a 10-year term.