BMO Financial fiscal Q2 PCL rises, ROE declines

BMO Financial (NYSE:BMO) fiscal Q2 reflects strong gains in U.S. Personal & Commercial Banking and Capital Markets' severance costs and higher provisions from credit losses.

Fiscal Q2 adjusted net income of C$1.52B (US$1.13B), or C$2.30 (US$1.70) per share, increased from C$1.46B,or C$2.20 per share, a year ago; per-share figure misses the consensus estimate of C$2.33.

Q2 provision for credit losses of C$176M increases from C$170M a year ago.

Q2 adjusted ROE of 13.9% compares with 14.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Boosts Q3 dividend 3% to C$1.03 per common share from C$1.00 in the prior quarter.

Canadian Personal & Commercial Banking adjusted net income of C$615M rose 5% Y/Y.

U.S. Personal & Commercial Banking adjusted net income of C$417M rose 16% Y/Y.

BMO Wealth Management adjusted net income of C$315M increased 3% Y/Y.

BMO Capital Markets adjusted net income of C$253M fell from C$286M a year ago; strong performance in Investment and Corporate Banking and higher Trading Products revenue were largely offset by severance expense and higher provisions for credit losses.

