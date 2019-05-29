Mallinckrodt's Acthar Gel shows treatment benefit in RA study; shares up 1% premarket

Results from an open-label Phase 4 clinical trial evaluating Mallinckrodt's (NYSE:MNK) Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injection) in patients with persistently active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who were previously treated with disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) and corticosteroids showed a positive effect. The data will be presented on Thursday, June 13, at the European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) in Madrid.

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of patients achieving a score of less than 3.2 at week 12 in an RA disease activity scale called DAS28-ESR.

The proportions of patients receiving Acthar Gel who achieved ACR 20 (20% reduction in RA symptoms), ACR 50 and ACR 70 at week 12 were 79.5%, 62.2% and 31.7%, respectively.

The safety profile was consistent with earlier studies. There were 24 discontinuations.

The company says that there could have been biases in both patients and examiners since the study was open-label, adding that the results cannot be solely attributed to Acthar Gel since patients were on different medications at study entry and there were no washout periods.