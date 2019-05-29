Dick's +6% after lifting profit guidance

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) reports flat comparable sales in Q1. Same store sales turned positive in March and stayed in an upward trend into April.

E-commerce sales accounted for 13% of total sales during Q1 vs. 11% a year ago.

Dick's ended the quarter with an inventory position up 16.2% as strategic investments to support key growth categories factored in.

Looking ahead, Dick's expects consolidated same store sales growth to be slightly positive to an increase of 2% and full-year EPS of $3.20 to $3.40 vs. $3.15 to $3.35 prior and $3.27 consensus. The company expects to open seven new Dick'S Sporting Goods stores and relocate three Dick's stores this year. Dick's also expects to open two new Golf Galaxy stores and relocate one Golf Galaxy store in 2019

Shares of Dick's are up 6.29% premarket to $38.00.

