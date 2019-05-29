Morningstar to buy DBRS, boosting its credit ratings business

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) agrees to acquire DBRS, the world's fourth-largest credit ratings agency, for $669M, adding to its Morningstar Credit Ratings U.S. business.

Intends to fund acquisition with a mix of cash and debt, which will include the placement of a new credit facility at closing.

Sees deal adding to EPS in the first fiscal year after completion, with an estimated closing in Q3 2019.

If Morningstar owned DBRS as of Dec. 31, 2018, revenue from credit ratings would have represented ~17% of Morningstar's total revenue.