Chemesis receives three additional cultivation licenses in Colombia

Chemesis International (OTCQB:CADMF) has received approval for three new cultivation licenses for additional farms located near Bogota, Colombia.

The facility is currently being built out by using GMP compliant protocols for both extraction and finished goods manufacturing.

Chemesis has also completed three tranches of a private placement for gross aggregate proceeds of C$1.05M. The Company issued a total of 567,567 units, with each Unit comprised of one common share at a price of C$1.85 per share and one common share purchase warrant at $2.50.