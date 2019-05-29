DowDuPont sees $800M-$1.3B in Q2 goodwill impairment charges

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) -1.6% pre-market after disclosing it expects to book non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $800M-$1.3B in the current quarter, ahead of the completion of the realignment into agriculture, materials science and specialty products groups.

The company says the impairment is due to "revised financial projections of the current Industrial Biosciences reporting unit reflecting unfavorable market conditions, driven by slowed demand in the biomaterials business unit which is moving to the non-core segment effective June 1, 2019, and challenging conditions in U.S. bioethanol markets."

Also, future DuPont reaffirms financial guidance for the specialty products division, seeing Q2 organic net sales and adjusted operating EBITDA both down low-single digits, and organic top line growth of 2%-3% and adjusted operating EBITDA rising 3%-5% for FY 2019.