Shaky markets drive bond yields even lower

Following yesterday's rough afternoon action, U.S. stock index futures are pointing to more losses this morning, with the S&P 500 down 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 down 0.8% .

Europe's lower by 1.4% at midday, and Japan slid 1.2% overnight.

That's driving money into government paper, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield down another 3.5 basis points to 2.23% - its lowest in almost two years. The 10-year German Bund yield is negative 0.17% - within a couple of ticks of its lowest print ever. In Spain, 10-year government paper yields all of 0.75%, and in the U.K., 0.91%.

Over at the CME, Fed Funds futures traders are pricing in just more than one 25 basis point rate cut this year, even as Fed heads (for now) insist they're not of a mind to begin easing policy.

TLT -0.5% , TBT +1% premarket

