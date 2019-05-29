Vornado extends $375M loan, gets $500M from preferred redemption

Vornado extends the $375M loan on 888 Seventh Ave., an 866,000-square-foot Manhattan office building to mature in December 2025.

The amortizing loan is set at LIBOR + 1.70% (fixed at 3.25% through December 2020).

Separately, the REIT received $500M from the redemption of its preferred equity in 640 Fifth Ave.

The preferred equity was redeemed from the proceeds of a $500M mortgage financing that was completed on the property; the five-year loan, which is guaranteed by Vornado, is interest only at LIBOR + 1.01%, which was swapped for four years to a fixed rate of 3.07%.