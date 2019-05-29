Abercrombie & Fitch -15% after comp sales miss

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) reports comparable sales rose 1% in Q1 to fall a bit short of the consensus estimate for a 1.4% gain. U.S. comparable sales were up 4%, but international comparable sales fell back 4%. Comparable sales were up 2% for the Hollister brand and 1% for the Abercrombie brand.

Gross profit was flat compared to a year ago at 60.5% of sales vs 60.6% consensus. Operating margin was -3.7% of sales vs. -5.0% a year ago.

CEO update: "We are announcing plans to close three additional flagship locations, bringing the total to five since 2017. Except for the charges from these flagship store actions, we remain on track to achieve our previously communicated fiscal 2019 outlook and continue to lay the foundation to achieving our fiscal 2020 targets."

Looking ahead, A&F expects sales growth of 0% to 2% and flat comparable sales.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch are down 15.40% premarket to $21.15.

