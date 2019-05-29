Heico posts easy Q2 earnings beat, lifts full-year guidance

Heico (NYSE:HEI) +7.9% pre-market after FQ2 earnings and revenues came in well above forecasts and the aircraft parts maker raised its financial forecast for the year.

HEI says net sales hit records for the quarter and the first six months of the fiscal year, rising 20% Y/Y in Q2 to $515M from $430M in the prior-year quarter and increasing 18% in the six months to $982M from $835M a year ago.

In its new full-year outlook, HEI sees 12%-13% Y/Y growth in net sales and a 17%-18% rise in net income, up from prior growth estimates of 9%-11% in net sales and 11%-13% in net income, and expects consolidated operating margin of 21.5%-22% vs. its prior estimate of 21%-21.5%.