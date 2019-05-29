Bayer's Aliqopa nabs accelerated review status in U.S. for MZL

The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) Aliqopa (copanlisib) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least two prior therapies.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Aliqopa is an intravenous phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitor with inhibitory activity predominantly against the PI3K-alpha and PI3K-delta isoforms expressed in malignant B cells.