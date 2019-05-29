Chinese rare earths threat lights fire under Lynas shares

Lynas (OTCPK:LYSCF) skyrockets more than 15% to five-year highs in Australia trade after Chinese media linked to the ruling Communist Party warned of a potential freeze on the supply of rare earth materials.

Lynas would become the only significant source of rare earths material vital to the U.S. military and key industries if China follows through on its threat in retaliation for U.S. trade sanctions.

Newgate Capital Partners chief investment officer Tim Hannon says Lynas' Mount Weld mine in Western Australia, where the company's board met this week, boasts the largest and highest quality rare earths deposit in the world.