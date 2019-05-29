FDA to host public hearing on cannabis Friday

This Friday, May 31, the FDA will host a public hearing aimed at gathering scientific data and information about the safety, manufacturing, product quality, marketing, labeling and sale of cannabis-containing products and cannabis-derived compounds. The agency's objective is to clarify a workable regulatory framework for the products since the cultivation and production of hemp was legalized in the 2018 Farm Bill.

A docket for public comment, FDA-2019-N-1482, will be available until July 2.

