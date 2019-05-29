WeedMD to convert Aylmer facility to cannabis extraction and processing hub

WeedMD (OTCPK:WDDMF) is converting its fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, Ontario facility to a large-scale cannabis extraction and processing operation.

The site is fully licensed for cannabis oil production and sale.

The Company will have four extraction lines in operation with the ability to process over 200,000 kgs of biomass annually.

The Company will provide formulation capabilities for wholesale and white label manufacturing.

WeedMD will supply a large quantity of input material for cannabis extraction from the greenhouse and outdoor production from its Strathroy site.