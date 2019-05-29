Mack-Cali, Bow Street proxy fight continues

Mack-Cali (NYSE:CLI), under pressure by activist investor Bow Street, plans to form a committee of independent directors to review the company's strategy, asset portfolio, and business opportunities.

The company's board also plans to extend to MaryAnne Gilmartin and Frederic Cumenal an offer to join the board immediately after the annual meeting on June 12, 2019.

Gilmartin and Cumenal are two of the four individuals nominated by Bow Street for election to Mack-Cali's board.

Mack-Cali has been unable to reach an amicable resolution with Bow Street, saying that Bow Street wants to force a "precipitous sale of the company at any price" and demanded expense reimbursement of up to $2M.

Meanwhile, Bow Street urges CLI shareholders to vote for its four nominees, adding that the company has "explicitly discouraged suitors."

It says the committee proposed by CLI is staffed by directors loyal to Chairman William L. Mack and are prohibited from speaking with prospective acquirers or consulting an investment bank.