Marvell to sell wireless connectivity portfolio to NXP for $1.76B

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) jumps 4.5% in premarket trading after NXP (NASDAQ:NXPI) agrees to buy Marvell's wireless connectivity portfolio in an all-cash asset transaction valued at $1.76B.

Meanwhile, NXPI falls 0.6% .

The acquisition includes Marvell's WiFi Connectivity Business Unit, Bluetooth technology portfolio, and related assets.

Sees deal adding to NXP's non-GAAP operating profit in the first full quarter after the transaction closes; expected to close by Q1 2020.

With ~$300M in revenue in Marvell’s fiscal 2019, NXP anticipates revenue associated with the acquired assets to double by 2022.

The transaction expands NXP's industrial & IoT, automotive, and communication infrastructure footprint.