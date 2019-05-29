Uber earnings on deck

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says the focus from the Street on Uber (NYSE:UBER) tomorrow when it reports earnings will be around the company's underlying bookings and take rate metric outlook for the remainder of the year.

"While investors have been expecting take rate compression as competition pushes irrationality and rider incentives in the near-term, we expect a focus on a path to improvement and accelerating revenue growth over the remainder of 2019 and into 2020, particularly as Lyft noted on its 1Q call that it believes the domestic rideshare market is becoming increasingly rational," writes Ives.

Uber guided for Q1 revenue of between $3.0B to $3.1B and a net loss of between $1.0B and $1.1B.

Ives and team ride into Uber's report with an Outperform rating and 12-month price target of $65.