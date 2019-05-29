ArcelorMittal again slashes steel production on weak demand

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) -3.9% pre-market after saying it will cut steel production across its European plants for the second time this month, blaming weak demand and high imports.

The world's largest steel producer says its latest cuts amount to annualized production of 1M-1.5M metric tons and follows cuts equivalent to annualized production of 3M mt announced three weeks ago.

MT says it will reduce primary production at its plants in Dunkirk, France and Eisenhuettenstadt, Germany, cut output in Bremen, Germany and extend a planned Q4 stoppage in Asturias, Spain.

MT temporarily idled production at its facility in Krakow, Poland at the start of May when it also lowered output in Asturias, and slowed down a planned increase of shipments from Italy.

European steelmakers have been hurt by a slump in demand from Germany's auto industry and competition from cheap imports, and have been unable to pass on higher prices for iron ore stoked by mine closures in Brazil.