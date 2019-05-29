Muilenburg takes the stage at Bernstein conference

Returning the 737 Max to service is the company's No. 1 focus, says Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO Dennis Muilenburg at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference.

The planemaker is making "clear and steady progress" on the Max and is in process of applying for final software certification.

To ensure the supply chain is stable before ramping up output, Boeing is deploying field service teams to each stored 737 Max.

It still plans to eventually ramp production up to 57/month and doesn’t see storage capacity as an issue.

Other programs: Boeing is still at the "early stages" of 787 Dreamliner production and is targeting 2025 for the debut of its new mid-range jetliner.

Source: Bloomberg First Word