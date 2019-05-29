Daimler preps for autonomous trucks push

Daimler Trucks (OTCPK:DDAIF) announces the formation of a global organization for highly automated driving.

The company says the main tasks of the new unit comprise overall strategy and implementation of the automated driving roadmap, including research and development as well as setting up the required operations infrastructure and network, heading towards the series production of highly automated trucks (SAE level 4).

"With the formation of our global Autonomous Technology Group, we are taking the next step, underscoring the importance of highly automated driving for Daimler Trucks, the industry and society as well. With the new unit, we will maximize the effectiveness of our automated driving efforts and the impact of our investments in this key strategic technology," says Daimler board member Martin Daum.

Daimler press release