Zynga bulls tout HQ sale as potential 'ammo for M&A'

Zynga's (NASDAQ:ZNGA) deal to sell its San Francisco headquarters is drawing positive responses on Wall Street as analysts, including Piper Jaffray's Michael Olson, expect proceeds to be used as "ammo for M&A."

In maintaining his Overweight rating and $7.25 price target, Olson believes the primary use of cash from the deal will be potential acquisitions of smaller studios that can complement the Zynga portfolio.

Olson sees targets in the same size range of previous acquisitions, such as Small Giant and Gram Games, as the "sweet spot" given ZNGA's likely desire to scale an established title.

Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey views the move as "a positive development that can enhance ZNGA's near-term growth profile," particularly given the company's strong track record of acquisitions.

Hickey, who rates the stock a Buy with an $8 price target, thinks ZNGA "will seek to acquire assets that could include GLUU mobile and/or smaller studios looking to scale their business."