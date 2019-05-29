Workday gets new Street-high price target after results

via Notable Calls

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is down 1.15% after last night's Q1 beat, but BAML says its long-term bullish thesis is only strengthened by what it saw.

The reason for the soft price action, says the BAML team, is commentary around net new ACVs being more back-end loaded. It's a non-issue, contends BAML, as billings growth (estimated at 29% Y/Y) should be more or less inline with revenue growth (estimated at 28%).