PLUG, AMRN among premarket gainers

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) +79% on Q1 earnings.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) +40% to initiate with a pivotal trial in cellulite after positive data from its proof of concept clinical trial for the reduction of cellulite confirmed.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) +26% on CE marking.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) +18% on announcing CE Mark Approval of SugarBEAT.

Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) +15% as FCX-007 nabs accelerated review in U.S. for RDEB.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) +16% as Korsuva successful in late-stage study.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) +9% on entering into a agreement with the National Cancer Institute for the development of the PDS0101 HPV cancer immunotherapy in combination with other immune-modulating agents as a potential treatment for advanced HPV-related cancers.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) +8% on wins deal with electric vehicle manufacturer StreetScooter.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) +7% on private placement of convertible notes for $230M.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) +6% as FDA action date September 28 for CV benefit claim for Amarin's Vascepa.