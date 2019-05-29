Roku +2.1% as Needham sees 35% upside in top pick

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is up 2.1% in premarket action after getting a Street-high price target of $120 from Needham, which calls the company its top pick for the year.

That target implies 35% upside from yesterday's close of $88.83.

Roku has "unduplicated and unduplicatable" scale in digital TV advertising, analyst Laura Martin says; it benefits from being an aggregator rather than a streaming service, and its size gives it pricing power while it still stays small enough to be an acquisition target. (h/t Bloomberg)