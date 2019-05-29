International Paper to sell its India-based Paper Business

International Paper (NYSE:IP) agrees to divest its controlling interest in International Paper APPM Limited, an India-based paper business; IP currently owns ~30M shares, equivalent to 75% of APPM.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Pursuant to securities law requirements, WCPM will launch a tender offer to acquire up to all of the APPM shares owned by public shareholders representing 25% of APPM's outstanding shares, and depending on the results of the tender offer, WCPM will acquire between 51% and 60% of the outstanding APPM shares at INR 275.