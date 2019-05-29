Tech | On the Move | M&A

Frontier to sell Western U.S. operations; shares +16.4%

About: Frontier Communications Co... (FTR)

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) has a definitive deal to sell its operations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana for $1.352B in cash, a boost to the balance sheet.

Shares have jumped 16.4% premarket.

The deal's with WaveDivision Capital in partnership with Searchlight Capital Partners.

Operations in those states (covering more than 350,000 residential and commercial customers) make up $619M in revenue, $46M in net income and $272M in EBITDA over the past year.

The deal needs regulatory approval from the FCC, the Justice Dept., CFIUS, state regulators and video franchise authorities.

