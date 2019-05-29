Aurora Cannabis exercises license option with EnWave for South America

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) has exercised its option with reference to the agreement signed with EnWave (OTCPK:NWVCF) for sub-licensing rights for the use of latter's Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) dehydration technology for the drying of cannabis in South America (excluding Peru).

Aurora will receive an undisclosed share of royalties derived from any cannabis product dried with REV technology by sub-licensees in the South American license territory.

Aurora has also signed an equipment purchase agreement for a large-scale 60kW commercial REV machine for its operations in South America. The machines purchased will be used to increase throughput of THC and CBD extraction for the manufacture of derivative cannabis products.

Aurora continues to hold an exclusive option to license REV technology for cannabis in Australia.

