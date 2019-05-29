Glencore, Umicore unveil cobalt supply deal

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) says it has entered into a long-term cobalt hydroxide agreement with European recycler Umicore (OTCPK:UMICF), which is continuing to build out its battery metal offering.

The cobalt will be sourced from Glencore's mining operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo, to be shipped to Umicore's cobalt refineries globally, including the Kokkola refinery in Finland, once the acquisition process is completed.

Umicore announced last week that it would buy Freeport McMoRan's Kokkola refinery for ~$190M to strengthen its position in the growing battery supply chain.