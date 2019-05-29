Brookdale adopts corporate governance enhancements

Brookdale Senior Living's (NYSE:BKD) board of directors, upon recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, unanimously approved two corporate governance enhancements.

The board amended the Company's bylaws to implement proxy access. Proxy access will first be available to shareholders in connection with next year's annual meeting.

Also, the board adopted amendments to its certificate of incorporation and bylaws to implement a majority voting standard in uncontested elections of directors.

The effectiveness of the majority voting amendments is subject to receipt of shareholder approval at the Company's 2019 annual meeting of shareholders.

In addition, the Company added three new members to the Board.