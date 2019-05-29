SoftBank taps Nokia, Ericsson for 5G networks

SoftBank (SFTBY +0.6% ) has picked Nokia (NOK -1.1% ) and Ericsson (ERIC -2.9% ) to help drive its 5G deployment forward.

The company chose Nokia as a primary strategic partner to drive its commercial 5G offering, using Nokia's AirScale solution, the Finnish company said. That reinforces an existing supply relationship.

Nokia's AirScale will be deployed across Japan in an enhanced Mobile BroadBand service.

Meanwhile Ericsson will be a vendor for deploying a multi-band 5G network in Japan after a set of proof-of-concept activities. Ericsson will supply SoftBank with radio access network equipment for mid- and high-frequency 5G bands as well as reinforcing the existing LTE network.

Both those companies will jointly explore 5G use cases.