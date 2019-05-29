JPMorgan upgrades Flex amid 'momentary mispricing'

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is up 0.9% following an upgrade to Overweight by JPMorgan.

There's been a "momentary mispricing" of the stock amid a 19% fall this month, analyst Paul Coster says, and the shares look attractively valued compared to peers and its own historical range.

The stock "could come back into focus as the new CEO focuses on higher-margin business and improves investor outreach," he writes. (h/t Bloomberg)

Coster has a price target of $12, implying 29% upside.

Flex currently has a sell-side average rating of Outperform and Quant Rating of Neutral.