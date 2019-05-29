Stocks resume slide, bond yields tumble

Stocks extend yesterday's selling spree at the start of trading amid continuing concerns over the U.S.-China trade dispute and economic growth; S&P and Dow both -0.7% , Nasdaq -0.8% .

Chinese state media said overnight that the government could use its dominant position in rare earth mineral exports to retaliate against the U.S.

Major European markets trade sharply lower across the board, with Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE both -1.5% and France's CAC -1.8% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -1.2% but China's Shanghai Composite +0.2% .

Shaky equities markets continue to push bond yields lower, with the two-year and 10-year yields each 4 bps lower to 2.08% and 2.23%, respectively; the spread between the 10-year note and the 3-month bill (2.35%) is now at its widest since the financial crisis.

Bank shares fall along with yields, as Citigroup, Bank of America and J.P. Morgan Chase all slide ~1%.

An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows energy ( -1.3% ), materials ( -1% ) and health care ( -0.9% ) leading the market retreat, while the rate-sensitive utilities sector (flat) outperforms.