Iovance to build new facility for tumor infiltrating lymphocyte cell therapy products

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA -3.2% ) has entered into a lease agreement to build an ~136,000 square foot commercial-scale production facility in Philadelphia for commercial and clinical production of autologous TIL products, including its candidate lifileucel.

The facility will allow production according to the FDA guidelines and is designed to provide scalability using modular processes.

Iovance expects to invest ~$75M over three years for equipment and construction of the manufacturing suites. The facility is expected to be completed in approx. two years.

Iovance also has obtained a letter of intent from PIDC for a five-year option for additional space to support further increases in maximum capacity.