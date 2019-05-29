Enrollment underway in SCI study of InVivo's Neuro-Spinal Scaffold

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings (NVIV -1.3% ) announces the enrollment of the first two participants in the INSPIRE 2.0 Study evaluating its Neuro-Spinal Scaffold in patients with complete thoracic spinal cord injury.

Target enrollment in the two-arm trial is 20, 10 who will receive the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold and 10 who will receive standard-of-care spine surgery.

The criterion of success is at least 20% more patients in the Scaffold arm achieving at least a one-grade improvement on the ASIA Impairment Scale at the month 6 follow-up visit compared to the spine surgery arm.