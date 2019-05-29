ReWalk Robotics receives CE mark for ReStore Exo-Suit

ReWalk Robotics' (RWLK +7.7% ) ReStore Exo-Suit for stroke rehabilitation has received CE marking, clearing it for sale to rehabilitation clinics in the European Union. This CE Mark is the first clearance of a soft exo-suits.

ReStore's soft, garment-like design combines natural movements with plantarflexion and dorsiflexion assistance that adaptively synchronize with the patient’s own gait to facilitate functional gait training.

ReWalk will offer direct purchase and third party leasing programs for the ReStore in the EU.

ReStore is ReWalk's second marquee device, joining the ReWalk Personal 6.0—a robotic exoskeleton for home use by individuals with paralysis from a spinal cord injury.