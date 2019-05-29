Apparel sector rattled by earnings

Disappointing earnings reports from American Eagle Outfitters, Capri Holdings and Canada Goose have rattled the broad apparel sector, with the damage running from high-end sellers to teenager mall chains.
Decliners include American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) -7.17%, Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) -6.26%, J. Jill (NYSE:JILL) -5.10%, Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) -4.77%, Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) -3.38%, L Brands (NYSE:LB) -3.22%, Guess (NYSE:GES) -3.16%, Skechers (NYSE:SKX) -3.12%, Caleres (NYSE:CAL) -3.10%, Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) -2.90%, Gap (NYSE:GPS) -2.81%, G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) -2.54%, Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) -2.37%, Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) -1.99%, Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) -1.87%, Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) -1.78%.
The S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is down 1.76%.
