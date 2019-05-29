Apparel sector rattled by earnings

Disappointing earnings reports from American Eagle Outfitters, Capri Holdings and Canada Goose have rattled the broad apparel sector, with the damage running from high-end sellers to teenager mall chains.

Decliners include American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) -7.17% , Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) -6.26% , J. Jill (NYSE:JILL) -5.10% , Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) -4.77% , Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) -3.38% , L Brands (NYSE:LB) -3.22% , Guess (NYSE:GES) -3.16% , Skechers (NYSE:SKX) -3.12% , Caleres (NYSE:CAL) -3.10% , Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) -2.90% , Gap (NYSE:GPS) -2.81% , G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) -2.54% , Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) -2.37% , Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) -1.99% , Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) -1.87% , Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) -1.78% .