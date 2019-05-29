Bank of Canada holds policy steady

Canada's central bank maintains its target for the overnight rate at 1.75%.

The Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

In line with its projections, the Bank of Canada sees evidence that a slowdown in late 2018 and early 2019 is being followed by a pickup starting in Q2.

Notes global trade risks have increased.

Inflation, too, has evolved in line with its April projections; Bank of Canada expects CPI inflation to stay at ~2% target in coming months and core inflation measures all remain close to 2%.

