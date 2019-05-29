Jacobs secures Dounreay decommissioning deal

Jacobs (JEC -0.3% ) has been awarded a four-year framework agreement by Dounreay Site Restoration Limited to provide decommissioning services.

Located in Caithness County, Scotland, the Dounreay site is one of the most complex nuclear decommissioning programs in Europe, with extensive remediation activities underway to return the former nuclear energy testing site to as near its original condition as possible.

The construction of a size reduction facility, shaft and silo decommissioning and demolition of historic active laboratories are just some of the major projects expected to be delivered as part of the decommissioning services framework, which DSRL estimates is worth up to $500M.