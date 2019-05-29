Ford seen as squeezed by Fiat-Renault merger

Morgan Stanley says the potential combination of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -1.6% ) and Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) leaves Ford (F -1.6% ) as by far the smallest of the mass market volume players on the continent.

"While Ford is engaging in a number of efforts, including collaboration with VW to address a European market, where Ford garnered only 6.6% market share in 2018, we believe the company may need to consider a higher level of strategic options," writes analyst Adam Jonas.

Earlier this year, Ford said it would streamline operations in Europe by closing factories and reducing its workforce.