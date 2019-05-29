Oil resumes sharp decline as trade war outweighs supply concerns

Crude oil prices tumble as China signals it could play the rare earths card in its trade war with the U.S., adding to concerns that an ongoing standoff could hurt crude demand; U.S. WTI -2.6% to $57.60/bbl, Brent -1.9% to $68.80/bbl.

The front-month WTI contract lost 6.8% last week, hitting its lowest level in more than two months and down ~8% so far in May.

"Investors are concerned from a macro perspective about worldwide demand, particularly in the face of the growing trade dispute between the U.S. and China," says Tortoise Capital energy portfolio manager James Mick.

Analysts also are concerned that tightening credit amid an economic slowdown would hamper trading in commodities.

At the same time, Middle East uncertainty continues to hang over oil trading, supporting prices on concerns that escalating tensions could lead to shipping disruptions.

July Brent crude futures recently traded at ~$1.50/bbl above the August contract, which points to a tight market.

