France to phone GE's Culp about planned layoffs

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire will talk to GE (GE -0.5% ) CEO Larry Culp by phone tomorrow, committing to "stand by the employees' side."

GE yesterday announced plans to cut jobs in France, mostly in its plant in the eastern city of Belfort, which currently employs more than 4,000 people.

Earlier this year, the French government decided to fine GE €50M after the company didn't create the jobs it had promised when it announced the purchase of part of French rival Alstom in 2014.