Columbus McKinnon up 9% post Q4 earnings beats

Columbus McKinnon (CMCO +9% ) reported Q4 sales increase by 1.2% Y/Y to $216.7M, with U.S. sales at $120.5M (+7.8% Y/Y) and Non-U.S. sales at $96.2M (-6% Y/Y).

Sales were driven by strong volume in the U.S. Divestitures impacted the year-over-year sales comparison by $6M.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 20 bps to 35.1%; operating margin improved by 370 bp s to 11.3%; and Adj. operating margin improved by 210 bps to 11.5%.

Q4 Adj. EBITDA was $32.8M (+11.8% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 140 bps to 15.1%.

RSG&A as percentage of sales was 22.6%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $79.5M, compared to $69.66M a year ago. Operating cash flow was $67.2M. Company paid down $65.1M of debt; net leverage of 1.7x.

1Q20 Outlook: Sales $214M to $216M (~+3% adjusted), adjusting for an estimated 2% to 3% headwind from foreign currency translation and the $11.1M impact to sales from divestitures.

Previously: Columbus McKinnon EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (May 28)