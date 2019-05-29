U.S. may sanction Europe's Iran workaround - Bloomberg

The Trump administration signals in a letter obtained by Bloomberg News that Instex -- a vehicle created by Germany, the U.K., and France to shield trade with Iran from U.S. sanctions -- and anyone associated with it may be barred from the U.S. financial system if it goes into effect.

The letter was written by Sigal Mandelker, Treasury Department undersecretary for financial intelligence, on May 7 and could further distance the U.S. from its historical allies after the Trump administration pulled out of the Iran nuclear agreement.

