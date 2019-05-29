General Mills updates on pets segment

General Mills (GIS -6.1% ) release preliminary results for its pets segment for FY19.

The company says Q4 pet segment sales increased 38% on a pro forma basis. Segment operating profit rose 82% on a pro forma basis including $3M of purchase accounting charges and increased 88% excluding the charges. For the full year, pet segment sales increased 11% and segment operating profit fell off 11% on a pro forma basis including $66M of purchase accounting charges and increased 11% excluding the charges.

Execs with General Mills are presenting today at the 2019 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference.

SEC Form 8-K