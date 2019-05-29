Corn spikes to three-year highs amid record-breaking wet spring

Corn futures surge 4% to their highest level since June 2016, while soybean futures jump 3.5% and wheat futures rise nearly 3%, as record breaking rains in major farming areas across the Midwest delays planting.

The market is in a situation where you're going to have very low inventory levels, very slim plantings, and by next spring it could be a real issue," Bleakley Advisory Group's Peter Boockvar tells CNBC.

Flooding in key farming regions has caused unprecedented delays to planting, creating lower than expected inventory levels: Boockvar says just 58% of intended corn planting has been completed vs. 90% at this point historically, and only ~30% of soybeans have been planted compared with 65% normally.

Along with the bad weather, the U.S.-China trade war is further complicating the planting picture; before trade tensions rose, China was responsible for more than 60% of soybean exports.

Corn futures have climbed more than 20% in May, while soybean futures have gained ~2% and wheat futures are more than 18% higher this month.

