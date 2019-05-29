Analysts praise FireEye's Verodin acquisition

The $250M addition of security instrumentation firm Verodin will prove a good fit to a large portfolio at FireEye (FEYE +2% ), sell-siders say, pointing to strategic capabilities that fill out the platform.

It's a "great strategic fit for FireEye's vision of providing an automated security suite," William Blair says.

Morgan Stanley likes the deal as well, particularly for momentum in the Mandiant Services area, but it would be more positive if it sees signs that FireEye an hit "double-digit organic billings growth plus margin improvement" in fiscal 2020 and beyond. (h/t Bloomberg)

And Stifel notes packaging FireEye's threat intelligence with Verodin's platform "not only enhances the value of the acquired assets but also provides FireEye with the ability to repackage periodic, non-recurring Red Team professional services assessments as a subscription offering."