Daktronics down 6% post Q4 earnings miss

Daktronics (DAKT -6.6% ) reported Q4 sales decline of 7.5% Y/Y to $127.8M, reflecting fluctuations in the timing of order bookings and related conversion to sales.

Sales by business units: Commercial $35.04M (+10.1% Y/Y); Live Events $36.39M (-19% Y/Y); High School Park and Recreation $16.69M (-7.4% Y/Y); Transportation $13.77M (+5.9% Y/Y); and International $25.88M (-15% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 250 bps to 19.1%.

Q4 operating loss widened to $10.26M from $5.36M a year ago.

Orders were at $162.5 (+0.3% Y/Y); and Product backlog was $202M, compared to a backlog of $171M a year earlier.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $29.55M, compared to $30.36M a year ago; and Free cash flow of $12.89M.

Company has Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $35.74M as of April 27, 2019.

Company says the current global tariff and trade environment continues to create cost headwinds on commodity and components used in the production of their solutions in the U.S. market. Over the long-term, they believe the situation will stabilize and they will continue to work to minimize the impact.

