Norwegian oil workers threaten strike next week

~200 Norwegian offshore oil and gas workers plan to go on strike on June 4 unless pay negotiations lead to a deal with employers, says the Lederne labor union.

A strike would hit seven offshore fields and at least two - Neptune Energy's Gjoea and Okea’s Draugen fields - would have to shut production, cutting output by a combined 102.6K boe/day.

It is not yet clear whether the same would apply to Equinor's (NYSE:EQNR) Kristin, Oseberg East and Gudrun fields or to Aker BP's Ivar Aasen.

The ConocoPhillips-operated (NYSE:COP) Ekofisk field produced 120K boe/day during Q1 but is scheduled for major maintenance this summer, which means production would be shut down anyway.