Lower interest rates, economic factors drive bank stocks lower in May

While declining interest rates are likely to dent banks' net interest margins, other factors are likely hurting their stocks, analysts say.

The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index has slid 8.0% in May, steeper than the S&P 500's 5.5% fall.

Among the industry's woes are increased worries that the U.S.-China trade conflict's will hurt the U.S. economy, lower stock trading volumes this quarter vs. a year ago, and reduced U.S. debt capital markets volumes.

Debt capital market activity is on pace to end Q2 lower than in Q1, while equity capital markets volume is on track to rise from the prior quarter, Dealogic says.

Since the beginning of April, stock trading volume has declined by ~10% from the previous quarter, according to Dow Jones Market Data Group.

